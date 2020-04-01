Left Menu
BJP's Rahul Sinha urges Mamata to help people stranded in other states

BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Wednesday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to make efforts to rescue people who are stranded in other states due to the lockdown because of coronavirus crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 15:46 IST
BJP leader Rahul Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"I wrote an open letter to Chief Minister of West Bengal appealing for helpless inhabitants of Bengal, who got stuck in other states facing food and lodging crisis in this lockdown situation, should be facilitated with proper resources. I also requested her to bring them back to their own state by helping them out every possible way," he told ANI. "Politics should be in its own place it should not harm innocent lives. Now, coronavirus has affected the world and so we have to save mankind now. Politics can be done in the rest of the life," Sinha said.

The BJP leader requested Banerjee to make arrangements for providing free rations to the people reeling from poverty. "My another appeal to her is to look after the discrepancies happening regarding the distribution of ration items between the needy," he said. (ANI)

