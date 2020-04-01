Left Menu
Development News Edition

Free rice to be given after regular ration bought: Maha govt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:52 IST
Free rice to be given after regular ration bought: Maha govt

The Maharashtra government said on Wednesday that the five kg of free rice promised by the Centre for ration card-holders will be distributed only after they buy their regular quota of grains at Fair Price Shops. This decision was taken as otherwise stocking of food grains and their transportation would pose a problem, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said in a statement.

Free rice -- announced by the Centre last month as part of a relief package during lockdown on account of coronavirus -- would be provided every month from April to June and not in one go, he said. The opposition BJP has been demanding distribution of free rice on priority basis.

Bhujbal said the Maharashtra government had already decided to distribute regular quota of food grains at ration shops for April, May and June in advance. Stocking rice for distribution under the Centre's package alongwith three months' worth of foodgrains will be difficult for ration shops, he said.

More than two lakh ration card-holders in the state bought regular quota of food grains on Wednesday, Bhujbal further informed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: Delhi police received over 1,000 calls in 24 hrs seeking help

The Delhi Police received over 1,000 calls on their helpline number within a period of 24 hours till Wednesday after seeking assistance in resolving issues being faced by people due to the lockdown, officials said on Wednesday. Delhi Polic...

COVID-19: Residents of rail colony living in fear after Tablighi Jamaat followers quarantined there

Residents of a railway colony in Delhis Tughlakabad raised concerns of their safety after 167 people evacuated from the coronavirus-hotspot Tablighi Jamaat centre were quarantined at a nearby makeshift facility, prompting senior officials t...

Botswana president tests negative, exits quarantine

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Wednesday was released from isolation at home after testing negative for coronavirus, the presidency said. The southern African countrys leader went into a 14-day self-quarantine on March 21 after a v...

Bulgaria plans to extend emergency until May 13

Bulgaria plans to extend its national emergency by a month to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Wednesday, as the number of confirmed cases rose to 422.The Black Sea states parliament voted unanimously on March...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020