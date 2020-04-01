Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress asks govt to withdraw order reducing interest rates on small saving schemes

The Congress on Wednesday said the government's decision to reduce interest rates on small saving schemes was a "fatal blow" to the economic security of depositors and sought its withdrawal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 20:07 IST
Congress asks govt to withdraw order reducing interest rates on small saving schemes
Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill. File photo . Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Wednesday said the government's decision to reduce interest rates on small saving schemes was a "fatal blow" to the economic security of depositors and sought its withdrawal. The party also said the government should waive off interest on EMIs of the salaried middle class and MSME borrowers for three months from March.

In a statement, party leader Jaiveer Shergill said the government's notification reducing interest on small savings during lockdown was "rubbing salt on the wounds of depositors". He said the government has issued a "warrant of interest income cut" hurting "the most vulnerable sections of the society at the worst possible time".

Noting that the decision will adversely impact various sections including the middle class, lower-middle class, farmers, pensioners, and women, he said the interest rate cut will hurt the "already shrinking savings" and reduce the income of about 90 crore individuals who have deposited Rs 14 lakh crore in various small saving schemes. He said the income of people was down due to the crisis created by coronavirus, "saving investment avenues were down, the market is down, employment is down".

"Now the BJP by bringing down the interest income has given a fatal blow to the economic security of the depositors," he said. The Congress leader said that the total combined reduction in income of depositors is Rs 26,000 crores annually due to reduced rates of various saving instruments.

He also said the BJP government's move of three-month 'EMI moratorium' was merely a postponement of EMI payment and interest. "It exposes the borrowers to additional interest on deferred EMI payment and rather allows the banks to levy interest on interest (existing principal amount and accruing interest) ultimately squeezing the pocket of the borrowers," he said.

Shergill said the government should waive off for at least three months' interest on the loans availed. "Ensure that the loan amount outstanding on March 1, 2020 is the same as on July 1, 2020 by waiving off three months interest," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: Delhi police received over 1,000 calls in 24 hrs seeking help

The Delhi Police received over 1,000 calls on their helpline number within a period of 24 hours till Wednesday after seeking assistance in resolving issues being faced by people due to the lockdown, officials said on Wednesday. Delhi Polic...

COVID-19: Residents of rail colony living in fear after Tablighi Jamaat followers quarantined there

Residents of a railway colony in Delhis Tughlakabad raised concerns of their safety after 167 people evacuated from the coronavirus-hotspot Tablighi Jamaat centre were quarantined at a nearby makeshift facility, prompting senior officials t...

Botswana president tests negative, exits quarantine

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Wednesday was released from isolation at home after testing negative for coronavirus, the presidency said. The southern African countrys leader went into a 14-day self-quarantine on March 21 after a v...

Bulgaria plans to extend emergency until May 13

Bulgaria plans to extend its national emergency by a month to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Wednesday, as the number of confirmed cases rose to 422.The Black Sea states parliament voted unanimously on March...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020