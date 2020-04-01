BJP leader takes swipe at Sonia Gandhi

BJP leader takes swipe at Sonia GandhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 20:57 IST
Taking a swipe at Congress president Sonia Gandhi, BJP's Amit Malviya said her Rae Bareli constituency is looking for her as India fights coronavirus. "As India fights corona, Rai Bariely is looking for its Member of Parliament who also happens to be 'interim' Congress president...If anyone knows where she is, please let the people of her constituency know," Malviya, who is the IT wing head of the BJP, tweeted. He also posted a video that featured a poster targeting Gandhi.
