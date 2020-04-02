Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden says Democratic convention should be postponed until August

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 17:29 IST
Biden says Democratic convention should be postponed until August

U.S. Democratic candidate Joe Biden said his party's nominating convention should be held in August rather than July as the coronavirus health crisis upends life in the country.

"I doubt whether the Democratic convention is going to be able to be held in mid-July," Biden told NBC's "The Tonight Show" late on Wednesday. "I think it's going to have to move into August." The call for the delay by Biden, the current frontrunner in the Democratic contest to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the November presidential election, is the latest sign the coronavirus outbreak is having a profound impact on the presidential race and will continue to do so in the coming months.

With much of the country under stay-at-home orders from local and state authorities, presidential campaigning has largely moved online and many states have delayed votes for party nomination contests. Biden was speaking from what he called a "make-shift studio" in the recreation room of his Wilmington, Delaware home.

The Democratic convention, where the party formally picks its candidate to challenge Trump, is currently scheduled to be held between July 13 and July 16 in Milwaukee. Biden, who was vice president under President Barack Obama, currently leads the Democratic nominating contest against his rival, Bernie Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont.

White House medical experts have forecast that even if Americans hunker down in their homes to slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, some 100,000 to 240,000 people could die from the illness. Already, more than 4,800 Americans have died and over 214,000 cases have been confirmed, according to a Reuters tally.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Pristyn Care Launches Tele-Medicine Services; Partners With Over 50 Laboratories for COVID-19 Testing

NEW DELHI, April 2, 2020 PRNewswire -- With the current lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak in India, the routine process of going to ones nearest doctor for a consultation has become impossible. Hence, while sitting at home, if on...

French region reports hundreds dead in nursing homes since virus outbreak

Five hundred and seventy people have died in nursing homes in Frances eastern region during the coronavirus outbreak, raising the prospect of a much larger death toll linked to the illness across the country.France became the fourth country...

Let children have access to critical services during lockdown: NGOs urge PM

An alliance of child rights NGOs has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide uninterrupted access to critical services for the most vulnerable children and their families during the ongoing lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus ...

927 Nizamuddin event attendees traced in Hry, five test COVID-19 positive: Vij

Haryanas Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that 927 attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin area have been traced in the state, with five of them testing COVID-19 positive so far. Of the 927 people traced ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020