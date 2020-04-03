Left Menu
Coronavirus: Maha Cong chief slams PM's 'light a lamp' move

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi must get "serious" about the magnitude of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, Maharashtra Congress chief and state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said on Friday. He said it was time for the PM to take some firm policy decisions to fight the outbreak and give relief to people rather than "create an event" out of the issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, urged people to switch off lights of their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes on April 5 and light up lamps, candles, mobile flashlights to display the nation's collective spirit to defeat coronavirus. "Is it the PM's job to ask people to clap, light lamps? The BJP just wants to create an event out of any issue.

During such times, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take some firm policy decisions. It is about time the PM gets serious on these issues," Thorat said. He said the need of the hour was to firmly be behind the people who are in the frontline fighting to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and to increase infrastructure like ventilators, testing kits and labs, personal protection equipment, he said.

The general public needs to be given hope during these distressing times and relief packages must be provided to those affected by the lockdown. "After hearing the address, the question being raised is whether Narendra Modi will behave like a PM or not. When a country is going through a crisis, a responsible leadership is required. The BJP is taking away the seriousness of the issue at hand by announcing such PR stunts," Thorat said.

