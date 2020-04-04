BJP MP dismisses apprehensions concerning power grid over PM's appeal to citizens

Left Menu
BJP MP Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday dismissed apprehensions over the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to switch off the lights in their homes on April 5 for nine minutes and light earthen lamps, candles or use torches and mobile flashlights to strengthen the collective resolve to fight coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 23:49 IST
BJP MP Ashwini Vaishnaw speaking to ANI. . Image Credit: ANI

BJP MP Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday dismissed apprehensions over the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to switch off the lights in their homes on April 5 for nine minutes and light earthen lamps, candles or use torches and mobile flashlights to strengthen the collective resolve to fight coronavirus. "On Sunday (April 5), the expected power demand is 110-125 GW. The Prime Minister has asked to switch off the lights in the home, but the other household appliances will keep working. By switching off-on home lights, only 10-15 Gigawatt will be affected. Whenever an engineering system is designed, around 20-25 per cent margin is kept," Vaishnaw told ANI.

Stressing that our grids are robust, he said there is no need to fear. The BJP MP said all steps necessary to fight coronavirus were being taken but it needs to be fought psychologically too.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video message on Friday, appealed to citizens to together challenge the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis and strengthen their resolve to defeat it. He had appealed to people to turn off lights in their homes at 9 pm on Sunday and stand at doors or in balconies and light candles or diyas or use torches or mobile flashlights for nine minutes. (ANI)

