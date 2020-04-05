Trump, Modi to ensure smooth supply of medical goods; note significance of Yoga in COVID-19 crisis

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to ensure smooth functioning of the global supply chains for critical pharmaceuticals and medical goods to fight the coronavirus pandemic and discussed the significance of Yoga and Ayurveda for the physical and mental well-being of people during the major global health crisis. A White House readout of the call said on Saturday that President Trump spoke with Prime Minister Modi to discuss how the two countries can work together to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The telephonic discussion came at a time when both the countries are in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic. The US so far has recorded over 312,245 coronavirus cases, the highest in the world, and more than 8,500 deaths. India has reported over 3,575 COVID-19 cases and more than 80 deaths due to the disease. "The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on the issue of global supply chains for critical pharmaceuticals and medical supplies and to ensure they continue to function as smoothly as possible during the global health crisis," the White House said. They also "touched upon the significance of practices such as Yoga and Ayurveda (traditional Indian herbal medicine practice) for ensuring physical and mental well-being in these difficult times", a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday said.

Trump and Modi agreed that their officials would remain in close touch with respect to the global COVID-19 crisis. Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi tweeted that he had an extensive telephone conversation with President Trump. "We had a good discussion and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," he tweeted.

The prime minister and the US president exchanged views on the pandemic and its impact on the global well-being and economy, the PMO statement said. Modi conveyed deep condolences for the loss of lives due to COVID-19 in the US and his prayers for early recovery of those still suffering from the disease, it said. Trump has also sought help from Modi to allow the sale of Hydroxychloroquine tablets ordered by the US to treat the growing number of coronavirus patients in America, hours after India banned the export of the anti-malarial drug. Following a quick provisional approval from the US Food and Drug Administration last Saturday, the old and inexpensive anti-malarial drug along with a combination of some other drugs is being used in the treatment of about 1,500 COVID-19 patients in New York, the epicentre in the US.

According to Trump, the drug is yielding positive results. If successful, he had told reporters that it would be a gift from heaven. The Trump administration has made Hydroxychloroquine as part of its Strategic National Stockpile. Trump said he spoke to Modi on Saturday morning and made a request to release Hydroxychloroquine for the US.

"I called Prime Minister Modi of India this morning. They make large amounts of Hydroxychloroquine. India is giving it a serious consideration," Trump said at his daily news conference at the White House on Saturday. India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade on April 4 banned the export of Hydroxychloroquine and its formulations with immediate effect and made it clear that there will be no exceptions.

Trump said he would appreciate if India releases the amount of Hydrocoralline that the US has ordered..

