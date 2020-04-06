Left Menu
In his address, PM gave open call to BJP workers to violate lockdown: CPI(M)

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:10 IST
In his address, PM gave open call to BJP workers to violate lockdown: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ¨calling on BJP workers to violate” the 21-day lockdown during his address on the occasion of his party’s 40th foundation day. The Left party said that the PM’s call to BJP workers to personally thank essential service providers and help those in need will lead to lockdown norms being violated.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted, ¨Addressing BJP workers from the BJP office, why has PM Modi given an open call to BJP workers to violate the 21-day lockdown he has announced himself? This must be immediately rescinded if the country and people’s fight against #COVID19 pandemic has to succeed.” The party also issued a statement after the PM’s address. It said that by asking BJP workers to contribute to the PM-CARES fund and collect contributions from 40 others, and then by urging them to visit at least 40 essential service providers and healthcare workers to personally thank them would result in violation of the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

¨Thirdly, after abdicating the government’s responsibility to provide with food, shelter and wages, the PM is now calling upon the BJP workers to provide relief, violating the lockdown. ¨This is nothing but an open violation by the Prime Minister himself of the 21-day lockdown that he himself announced and an open encouragement to the ruling party to do so. “This is not merely objectionable but has to be immediately rescinded if the country and people’s fight against Covid-19 pandemic has to succeed,” the statement said.

