PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 23:21 IST
BJP welcomes MPs salary cut

The BJP on Monday welcomed the Union government's decision to cut 30 per cent salary of all MPs for one year to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, with its president J P Nadda asserting that national interest is supreme for his party. "This decision of the Prime Minister is welcome on the day of the BJP's foundation day as the national interest is supreme for it. Everyone in the party is always dedicated to the service of the nation under the leadership of the Prime Minister," Nadda tweeted.  He also described the decision as "inspirational".

All people's representatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party welcome the decision from their heart, he said, noting that the move is aimed at strengthening the fight against COVID-19. The party also praised dignitaries like the president, vice president and governors for voluntarily opting for a similar cut in their salaries.  The Union Cabinet on Monday approved an ordinance to reduce the salaries of Members of Parliament (MPs) by 30 per cent for one year and the amount will be utilised in the fight against coronavirus.

The Cabinet also approved temporary suspension of the MPLAD (Member of Parliament local Area Development) fund scheme during 2020-21 and 2021-22, and the funds will be used for managing health services and the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Nadda's tweets, however, made no mention of the decision to suspend MPLAD funds, a move unlikely to go down very well with parliamentarians.

