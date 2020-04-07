Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House spokeswoman Grisham switches to first lady staff

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 20:55 IST
White House spokeswoman Grisham switches to first lady staff

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving to become chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump, the White House said on Tuesday, in a move seen as a sign of the internal influence of new White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Grisham, who held both the positions of communications director and chief spokesperson, is returning to familiar territory as the first lady's top aide, having previously served as her communications director.

President Donald Trump is considering splitting her role in two, with separate people for the communications and press secretary jobs, said a source familiar with the situation. Under one scenario being contemplated by Meadows, Pentagon spokeswoman Alyssa Farah would become communications director, and deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley or Trump re-election campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany would take over as press secretary, the source said.

Grisham took over from Sarah Sanders as press secretary last June, the third person to hold the role in Trump's high-turnover White House. Sean Spicer was Trump's first press secretary. At Trump's direction, she did not hold press briefings but did make multiple appearances on Fox News Channel programs. Going to the first lady's office will keep the Trump loyalist in close proximity. She worked on Trump's 2016 campaign.

“She has been a mainstay and true leader in the administration from even before day one, and I know she will excel as chief of staff," Melania Trump said in a statement. Grisham takes over from Lindsay Reynolds, who resigned earlier this week to spend time with her family. Grisham begins her new role immediately.

“My replacements will be announced in the coming days and I will stay in the West Wing to help with a smooth transition for as long as needed," Grisham said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

IRCTC suspends bookings for its three private trains till April 30: official

Railway subsidiary IRCTC which runs three private trains in the country has decided to suspend their services till April 30, officials said on Tuesday. The bookings for the three trains -- the Kashi Mahakal Express on the Varanasi-Indore ro...

Canada still needs to work on U.S. to ensure flow of medical supplies - Trudeau

Canada still has more work to do to persuade Washington to ensure medical supplies flow freely, even though U.S. officials have allowed the export of 500,000 masks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.Trudeau told a briefing that ...

Pompeo says Afghanistan peace progress made since his March 23 Kabul visit

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said a U.S.-led Afghanistan peacemaking drive has seen progress since he visited Kabul last month to persuade the Afghan president and his main political foe to end their leadership feud. Weve ...

White House spokeswoman Grisham switches to first lady staff

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham announced plans on Tuesday to become chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump and an administration official said she is expected to be replaced by a spokeswoman for President Donald Trumps re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020