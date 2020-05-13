Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:30 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Bulgarian fossils show early arrival of Homo sapiens into Europe

Fragmentary bone fossils and a molar found in Bulgaria dated to roughly 45,000 years ago show that Homo sapiens populations swept into Europe - until then a bastion for the Neanderthals - earlier than previously known, scientists said on Monday. Researchers said DNA from the five fossils from Bulgaria's Bacho Kiro cave demonstrated they belonged to anatomically modern Homo sapiens. This evidence resolved a debate over who made a remarkable array of artifacts at the site including stone and bone tools and pendants made of the teeth of cave bears - it was our species in the cave and not Neanderthals. Enzyme makes men more vulnerable to coronavirus; adding interferon may improve treatment

The following is a brief roundup of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Men's blood contains more of enzyme that helps coronavirus infect cells

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

MLA seeks testing of all personnel of Sahar police station

A BJP MLA on Wednesday demandedthat the entire staff of Sahar police station near the Mumbaiairport be tested for coronavirus after 32 personnel from thestation were found to have contracted infectionVile Parle MLA Parag Alavani, in a lette...

Thunderstorm warning for parts of Marathwada region: IMD

A warning of a thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds was issued by Met department for Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur and parts of Marathwada region starting Thursday. The forecast is valid for the next four days.The higher severity...

UK PM Johnson backs finance minister on financing of COVID measures

Boris Johnson supports the approach of his finance minister, agreeing it is too soon to look at how to fund the longer-term financing cost of measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus, a spokesman for the British prime minister sai...

NIA declares Rs 3L reward on accused in Al-Hind ISIS Bengaluru Module case

The NIA on Wednesday declared a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for providing information leading to the arrest of absconding accused Abdul Matheen in the Al-Hind ISIS Bengaluru module case, an official said. Matheen, 26, a resident of Karnatakas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020