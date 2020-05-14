Science News Roundup: Bulgarian fossils show early arrival of Homo sapiens into Europe and Twin antibodies may help fight coronavirus

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2020 03:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Bulgarian fossils show early arrival of Homo sapiens into Europe

Fragmentary bone fossils and a molar found in Bulgaria dated roughly 45,000 years ago show that Homo sapiens populations swept into Europe - until then a bastion for the Neanderthals - earlier than previously known, scientists said on Monday. Researchers said DNA from the five fossils from Bulgaria's Bacho Kiro cave demonstrated they belonged to anatomically modern Homo sapiens. This evidence resolved a debate over who made a remarkable array of artifacts at the site including stone and bone tools and pendants made of the teeth of cave bears - it was our species in the cave and not Neanderthals.

Twin antibodies may help fight coronavirus; normal speech may spread virus

The following is a brief roundup of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Normal speech sprays droplets with contagious coronavirus

