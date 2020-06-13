Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave

Three rare aquatic creatures known as baby dragons are going on display in an aquarium at Slovenia's Postojna Cave, one of the country's biggest tourist attractions. The cave-dwelling animals, officially called proteus or olms, have pale pink skin, no eyesight, a long thin body, and four legs. They live only in the waters of dark caves of the southern European Karst region.

China set to complete Beidou network rivalling GPS in global navigation

The Chinese Beidou navigation network will be complete this month when its final satellite goes into orbit, giving China greater independence from U.S.-owned GPS and heating up competition in a sector long dominated by the United States. The idea to develop Beidou, or the Big Dipper in Chinese, took shape in the 1990s as the military sought to reduce reliance on the Global Positioning System (GPS) run by the U.S. Air Force.

Researchers in Chile unearth 74 million year old mammal teeth

Chilean and Argentine researchers have unearthed teeth in far-flung Patagonia belonging to a mammal that lived 74 million years ago, the oldest such remains yet discovered in the South American country, the Chilean Antarctic Institute reported on Thursday. Scientists uncovered the tiny teeth, which belonged to a species called Magallanodon baikashkenke, on a dig near Torres del Paine National Park, a remote area of Patagonia famous for its glacier-capped Andean spires and frigid ocean waters.

Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus

Researchers in Thailand began collecting samples from horseshoe bats to test them for coronavirus amid concerns they may pose a threat to local residents, a government statement said on Saturday. They plan to collect 300 bats over three days from a cave in the Chanthaburi province in the southeast of the country. The bats will be released following the tests.