Left Menu
Development News Edition

Makhotso Sotyu opens garden during launch of National Arbor Month

National Arbor Month is an annual campaign coordinated by the national Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, in partnership with Total South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thaba Nchu | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:41 IST
Makhotso Sotyu opens garden during launch of National Arbor Month
“National Arbor Month is an opportune time to call on all South Africans to plant indigenous trees as a practical and symbolic gesture of sustainable environmental management,” Sotyu said. Image Credit: Twitter(@environmentza)

A memorial garden has been opened to honour all South Africans who have succumbed to COVID-19, as well as all frontline professionals and staff who have worked tirelessly to treat patients with the virus.

Deputy Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Makhotso Sotyu, opened the garden on Tuesday during the launch of National Arbor Month in Thaba Nchu, Free State.

National Arbor Month is an annual campaign coordinated by the national Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, in partnership with Total South Africa.

Tree planting activities for the 2020 National Arbor Month campaign will focus on remembrance, and commemorative tree planting and greening of settlements, as well as the creation of remembrance gardens.

This year's campaign takes place under the theme, 'Forests and Biodiversity', signifying the importance of protecting and conserving the country's biodiversity as the backbone of South Africa's economy and livelihoods.

"September is also Heritage Month and as we celebrate Arbor Month, the department also focuses on the country's champion trees, which include some of the oldest, largest and culturally significant trees.

"National Arbor Month is an opportune time to call on all South Africans to plant indigenous trees as a practical and symbolic gesture of sustainable environmental management," Sotyu said.

Climate change

The Deputy Minister also handed over 28 Skip bins to Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality as part of the launch of this year's campaign.

"Skip bins are definitely the best solution for the temporary storage of waste in communities to protect human health and well-being, as well as the environment," Sotyu said.

The protection of forests is key to a healthy environment, including the reduction of greenhouse gases through the absorption of carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere.

"As highlighted by the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015, forests and trees play a crucial role in reducing the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Acting as carbon sinks, they absorb the equivalent of roughly two billion tonnes of carbon dioxide each year," Sotyu said.

Deforestation is the second-leading cause of climate change and accounts for nearly 20% of all greenhouse gas emissions — more than the world's entire transport sector.

"Effective forest management can strengthen resilience and adaptive capacities to climate-related natural disasters, underscoring the importance of integrating forest-based measures into national disaster risk reduction strategies.

"Forests and trees outside forests are vital for sustainable development. Forests occupy one-third of the Earth's surface, and about another half of the total remaining land area features sparsely scattered trees," the department said.

As part of efforts to address inequality in the forestry sector, the government is implementing a Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) programme in the Amended Forest Sector Codes, which have set a target for inclusive participation, including women.

Planting indigenous trees

Sotyu said while trees remain a source of energy in many parts of the country, it is important to remember the role of indigenous species.

"In a water-stressed country such as ours, the removal of invader species contributes to water security. These alien species, in turn, create jobs through the felling of the trees, the processing of the wood, and the manufacture of items such as curios and furniture," the department said.

Sotyu encouraged all South Africans to plant at least one indigenous tree this month.

"It will promote greening, increase habitats for tree-dwelling species, and contribute to cleaner air," she said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Piyush Goyal invites US business to take bilateral trade to greater heights

The Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal has invited the US business and industry to work with their Indian counterparts to take the bilateral trade to greater heights. Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum USISPF ...

Data on economy reveals devastation began much before COVID-19: CPI-M

The CPIM on Tuesday claimed that the latest official data on the Indian economy has revealed the total devastation that had begun much before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Asserting that close to 24 per cent contract...

IT Minister Prasad writes to Zuckerberg; accuses Facebook employees of abusing PM

Amid a political row over Facebook India executives alleged bias towards BJP, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday wrote to Mark Zuckerberg accusing the social media platforms employees of supporting people from a political predisposi...

Reports: Chiefs' Reid, Veach agree to 6-year extensions

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach agreed to terms on six-year contract extensions through the 2025 season, multiple media outlets reported. Financial terms were not disclosed.The reported deals are the lates...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020