Left Menu
Development News Edition

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

The research team at the city based SCTIMST,an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology under the union government, has developed the palm size device that measures the flow rate of blood using a novel magnetic method and a signal conditioning technique,a press release from the institute said. "The device has a mechanism to produce a magnetic field, an electronic measurement system and a disposable biocompatible tube fitted with electrodes which are kept over the magnetic field.

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:06 IST
New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tracking results of open-heart surgeries may soon become easier and cheaper, thanks to a simple, cost-effective palm-size blood flow meter developed by scientists of the prestigious Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) here. India is currently fully dependent on imported blood flow meters to precisely measure blood flow rates - a critical parameter to measure the outcome of open-heart surgeries.

However, this becomes expensive with each unit costing up to Rs 25 lakh to 30 lakh and can be afforded only by very few super-specialty hospitals in India. The research team at the city-based SCTIMST, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology under the union government, has developed the palm-size device that measures the flow rate of blood using a novel magnetic method and a signal conditioning technique, a press release from the institute said.

"The device has a mechanism to produce a magnetic field, an electronic measurement system, and a disposable biocompatible tube fitted with electrodes which are kept over the magnetic field. When blood passes through the tube under the influence of this magnetic field, a voltage is generated across the electrodes which are proportional to the rate of blood flow.

The novel method of generation of the magnetic field and detection of the voltage gives the device better accuracy of measurements", the released added. The technical know-how of this portable battery device, which can be operated with the battery has been transferred to EnProducts, a Kochi based company, for commercial production.

Its novel concept can reduce the cost of production of the device considerably to few thousands of Rupees, it said. In addition to its application in bypass surgery, this device can be used for measuring the flow of conductive fluids for various industrial applications.

"This indigenous technology of blood flow meter will considerably reduce the cost of the device to a few thousand from around Rs 25 lakh and make it available to public hospitals for safer and less expensive cardiac surgeries. SCTIMST has developed technologies for many devices used for cardiac surgeries and this is the latest of them," said Dr Asha Kishore, Director, SCTIMST.

The device developed by the engineering team, comprising Sarath S Nair, Vinod Kumar V, Sreedevi V, and Nagesh DS of the Department of Medical Devices Engineering in Biomedical Technology Wing, has undergone laboratory tests and pre-clinical animal evaluations and has all the essential features to perform the necessary functions. It is compliant with national and international standards and guidelines and is manufactured using components sourced from established supply chains within the country, the release said.

The Institute has applied for a patent and published two scientific papers based on this technology.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Best I've felt since 2016 season, never been so calm, without baggage going into IPL: Kohli

Virat Kohli has been able to disconnect from the underwhelming seasons that he and Royal Challengers Bangalore have endured in the IPL and there is a welcome sense of calm as he prepares to lead the side this year, something he last felt in...

Russia's Putin, Saudi king discuss OPEC+ oil deal, COVID vaccine in call - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman spoke by telephone on Monday and said they were satisfied with how the deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers to limit oil output was being implemented, the Kremlin said in a statemen...

UPDATE 1-Euro zone yields edge higher on debt supply, economic green shoots

Euro zone bond yields rose on Monday on signs of an improved global economy and ahead of a week of healthy supply, as countries get to grips with increased borrowing requirements to help fund the response to the COVID-19 crisis. Chinas expo...

EAM Jaishankar holds telephonic talks with Bangladesh counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a telephonic conversation with his Bangladeshi counterpart A K Abdul Momen, covering various facets of ties between the two countries. In a tweet, Jaishankar said it was agreed to hold a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020