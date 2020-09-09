Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire breaks out at Greece's overcrowded Moria refugee camp

The Moria facility, which hosts more than 12,000 people - more than four times its stated capacity - has been frequently criticised by aid groups for poor living conditions. The facility was placed under quarantine last week after authorities confirmed that an asylum-seeker had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 05:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 05:42 IST
Fire breaks out at Greece's overcrowded Moria refugee camp

Fire broke out at Greece's overcrowded migrant camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos in early hours of Wednesday, fire brigade officials said.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear, with fires burning both inside and outside the facility, a fire brigade official said. A police official said that migrants were being taken to safety. People were seen leaving the camp, carrying their luggage in their hands, Reuters witnesses said.

At least 28 firemen with 9 engines, aided by volunteers, were battling the flames. The Moria facility, which hosts more than 12,000 people - more than four times its stated capacity - has been frequently criticised by aid groups for poor living conditions.

The facility was placed under quarantine last week after authorities confirmed that an asylum-seeker had tested positive for the coronavirus. Confirmed infections have risen to 35 since then. Lesbos, which lies just off the Turkish coast, was on the front line of a massive movement of refugees and migrants to Europe in 2015-2016. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, since March 1, all migrants reaching the island have been quarantined away from the camps.

In the Moria camp, aid groups have warned that social distancing and basic hygiene measures are impossible to implement due to the living conditions. Wildfires fanned by strong winds were also burning in two other areas on the island.

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Proposed U.S. curbs on Chinese chipmaker SMIC could rattle supply chains

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix delays 'Cuties' film launch in Turkey; Oscar-winning Czech director Jiri Menzel dies at age 82 and more

News Summary Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,499 to 252,298; India records highest coronavirus deaths in more than a month and more

Inaction has been fatal, says UNHCR, as dozens of Rohingya refugees perish at sea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

2 held with Rs 1.47 cr and USD 34,000 in Vijayawada

Vijayawada Police on Tuesday arrested two people and seized Rs 1.47 crores Indian Currency and USD 34,000 from their possession at Gollapudi in Andhra Pradeshs Vijayawada. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Ch Anan...

Reports: Broncos LB Miller badly injures ankle

Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller suffered a possible season-ending ankle injury near the end of Tuesdays practice, according to multiple reports. Miller reportedly underwent an MRI exam and consulted with an ankle surgeon.According...

A's beat Astros, hand Greinke first loss

Robbie Grossman broke a sixth-inning tie with an RBI single and Khris Davis drove in two runs, one with his first home run in more than a month, sending the Oakland Athletics to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Houston Astros in the first ga...

Threat of climate change is real and dangerous: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the threat of climate change is real and dangerous and the country has to move towards a world of net-zero carbon emissions. We ultimately have to move towards a world where we are net zero i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020