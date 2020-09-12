Left Menu
71 per cent less rains in Delhi in September so far

The withdrawal is likely to happen in the initial days of October," said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre. Earlier this year, the MeT department revised the date for the withdrawal of monsoon from Delhi from September 21 to September 25.

12-09-2020
The national capital has recorded 71 per cent less rainfall in September so far, according to India Meteorological Department data. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall so far against the normal of 72.6 mm this month.

The Lodhi road weather station has gauged only 18.5 mm precipitation against the normal of 72.6 mm -- a deficiency of 75 per cent. The Palam weather station has recorded 30.3 mm rains against the 50-year average of 73.6 mm, according to IMD data. In August, Delhi recorded 237 mm rainfall, the highest for the month in seven years.

Overall, the city has recorded 576.5 mm rainfall against the usual of 594.6 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. The IMD also said that monsoon is likely to stay longer in Delhi and start withdrawing only in the "initial days of October". The wind system had reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than normal.  "According to the extended range forecast, monsoon rains will continue until September end. The withdrawal is likely to happen in the initial days of October," said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre.

Earlier this year, the MeT department revised the date for the withdrawal of monsoon from Delhi from September 21 to September 25. "The IMD revised the withdrawal date considering the trend in the last 20-25 years," Srivastava said, adding that light to moderate rains are possible in Delhi-NCR from September 15.

