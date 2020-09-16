Left Menu
Development News Edition

New projects in already developed areas on Delhi morphological ridge may not need NOC

Permission of the Ridge Management Board (RMB), headed by the Delhi chief secretary, or of the Supreme Court through the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) is required to carry out any construction on the morphological ridge. "The South Delhi Municipal Corporation placed the request to do away with the need for obtaining an NOC in such areas before the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which asked the Delhi government to consider it accordingly," an official told PTI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 20:54 IST

The Centre has requested the Delhi government to consider doing away with the need to obtain a no objection certificate for projects in already developed areas on the morphological ridge of the national capital such as Greater Kailash and Nehru Place, officials have said. The Ridge Management Board, a high-powered body formed on the directions of the Supreme Court in 1995 to protect the ridge, will discuss the proposal during a meeting slated for Friday, they said.

Morphological ridge is that part of the ridge area "which has ridge-like features but is not a notified forest". It forms a part of the extension of the Aravallis. Permission of the Ridge Management Board (RMB), headed by the Delhi chief secretary, or of the Supreme Court through the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) is required to carry out any construction on the morphological ridge.

"The South Delhi Municipal Corporation placed the request to do away with the need for obtaining an NOC in such areas before the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which asked the Delhi government to consider it accordingly," an official told PTI. "Earlier, agencies needed an NOC from the board before undertaking any new construction project or expansion of existing structures in already developed morphological ridge areas such as Greater Kailash and Nehru Place," he said. Even if there were no trees, the board's permission was required before undertaking any construction work in such developed areas which are part of the morphological ridge, the official said.

However, if agencies intend to cut down trees, they will have to seek permission under the Forest Conservation Act and the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act. "These are all developed residential areas. An NOC was needed even if someone wanted to add an extra floor to their house. Now, there will be no need to come to the RMB for permission. The process has been shortened. The aim is to give a push to ease of doing business," the official said.

Meanwhile, two RMB members and environment experts – Sunita Narain and Vimlendu Jha – have refused to attend the meeting "as the board has not been reconstituted for over a year", another official said. There are eight members in the board, of which two are nominated environment experts who represent the public interest.

Narain, the director-general of environment NGO Centre for Science and Environment, and Jha, the executive director of NGO Swechha, were nominated as independent experts for a period of two years. Their tenure ended in March. During its meet on Friday, the board is also expected to discuss requests for permission for construction of the Delhi Skill University in South Delhi, the 22-km-long Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of the Delhi Metro and the Delhi-Alwar corridor of the Regional Rapid Transit System.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Southern Railway takes up cleanliness programme

Southern Railway has launched a Swachhta Pakhwada programme from September 16 to 30, focussing on cleanliness at railway stations, on-board the trains, administrative offices, field offices and colonies. The 14-day programme began with a Sw...

EU chief, set to unveil asylum policy, says migration is a fact of life

The European Unions chief executive, set to unveil contentious new asylum policies for the bloc next week, described immigration on Wednesday as a normal fact of life and said the continent should learn to manage it. In a major policy speec...

National Cyber Security Coordinator to probe reports of snooping by Chinese firm, MEA raises matter with China

By National Cyber Security Coordinator To Probe Reports Of Snooping By Chinese Firm, Mea Raises Matter With China The government on Wednesday constituted an expert committee under the National Cyber Security Coordinator to study reports of ...

IBSA expresses 'frustration' over slow pace of progress on UNSC reform

The grouping of India, Brazil and South Africa IBSA on Wednesday expressed frustration over the slow pace of progress on reform of the UN Security Council and said time has come to move towards a result-oriented process to expand the key gl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020