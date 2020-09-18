Yogi reviews development projects in Noida, assures funds

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked Gautam Buddh Nagar officials to expedite development projects and assured them there will be no shortage of funds from the state government. The chief minister's instructions came during an assessment of development projects and schemes amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Gautam Buddh Nagar. In a video conference attended by District Magistrate Suhas L Y and chiefs of local authorities, Adityanath told them to make sure that development work continues parallel to the fight against the pandemic, according to an official statement. "The chief minister instructed the officials to expedite development projects while ensuring projects meet their timeline and quality of work in accordance with the standards. He also asked them to ensure adequate workforce for projects and allot work keeping in mind available manpower with any agency," it stated. "He said completion of work within stipulated time saves any additional expenses and the public also gets timely benefits of development plans. He said there will be no shortage of funds from the government level for development work," it added. Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, Greater Noida Authority CEO and district's nodal officer for COVID-19 response Narendra Bhooshan, Chief Development Officer Anil Kumar Singh, among other officers attended the conference. DM Suhas L Y apprised CM Adityanath regarding the progress of the development projects underway in the district. He said 11 projects between Rs 10 crore and Rs 50 crore have been approved in Gautam Budh Nagar with a total cost of Rs 337.86 crore against which an amount of Rs 187.45 crore has been released, according to the statement

"Of this, Rs 154.53 crore has been spent so far and 82.44 per cent work has been completed while remaining is underway," Suhas informed the chief minister. The sanctioned projects include housing for revenue department and judicial officers, construction work of Malakpur Stadium, Commercial Tax Office on Dadri-Surajpur Road, construction of a bridge at the Dadri railway station, according to the statement.