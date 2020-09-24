Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAG raps Indian Museum Kolkata for damaging priceless artefacts

A Comptroller and Auditor General of India report has criticised the Indian Museum Kolkata for damaging priceless artefacts during modernisation work from 2017-18, contending that the project lacked any proper conservation plan.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:29 IST
CAG raps Indian Museum Kolkata for damaging priceless artefacts

A Comptroller and Auditor General of India report has criticised the Indian Museum Kolkata for damaging priceless artefacts during modernisation work from 2017-18, contending that the project lacked any proper conservation plan. The report for the year ended March 2018, tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, said no guideline and laid down criteria for restoration of monuments issued by the Union Ministry of Culture were followed while work was undertaken, and the executing agency had no expertise in conservation of heritage buildings.

"Proper conservation processes were not followed during renovation resulting in damage to priceless artefacts," CAG said, adding, financial safeguards were also not ensured. "Works sanctioned at a cost of Rs 83.66 crore were executed for Rs 105.70 crore, with works estimated to cost Rs 25.76 crore not awarded at all," the report said.

The Indian Museum Kolkata, which is under the Union Ministry of Culture, was founded in 1814 and is the oldest museum in the country. The CAG audit further noted that storage and upkeep of reserved artefacts were "completely ignored" during the project execution, although provision for modern storage system for the artefacts were included in the proposal at an estimated cost of Rs 15.75 crore.

"The reserves account for almost 94 per cent of the collection of museum and consist of inorganic objects susceptible to heat and humidity," it said. "Fire detection system and CCTV surveillance were also not provided in the reserve store, though included in the approved cost," the report said.

Asked to comment on the CAG report, the museum's Officiating Director A D Choudhury told PTI, "I have been in charge for the past six months. And, any such modernisation work happened before that. Let me look into the details of the CAG findings and the previous projects before giving any official response." Reacting to the development, Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said the BJP-led government at the Centre is "always busy finding faults" of the West Bengal government. "It should instead do some soul searching and see how its own departments are functioning," he said.

The state BJP refused to comment on the issue, saying it will examine the contents of the report first..

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

SC to take up on September 28 plea seeking postponement of UPSC exams

The Supreme Court Thursday said it would take up on September 28 a plea seeking postponement of civil services 2020 examinations in view of alarming spurt of COVID-19 pandemic and floods. Without issuing notice, a bench of Justices A M Khan...

Pune Rural Police registers 17 cases under NDPS Act

The Pune Rural Police have registered 17 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act and recovered over 1,000 kg of cannabis this year, it informed on Thursday.During the probe, it was found that most of the cannabis...

Trump to campaign in Florida amid outrage over comments on transfer of power

President Donald Trump headed to the battleground states of North Carolina and Florida on Thursday amid outrage over his refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power following the Nov. 3 U.S. election and two days before he will announ...

Airbnb bullish on India market

Airbnb on Wednesday said India is one of the fastest growing markets for the company, and the growth here will be driven by the youth going forward. Investing in the Indian market is like making a long-term investment in what is and will be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020