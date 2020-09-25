Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP's first conservation centre for vultures to come up in Gorakhpur forest division

will be completed in four years and most positively we will start breeding and conservation of red-headed king vulture by next year,” Kumar said. The establishment of the centre will be under the control of Gorakhpur forest department and Bombay Natural History Society and the Wildlife Research Institute will provide technical help, the DFO said..

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 25-09-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:52 IST
UP's first conservation centre for vultures to come up in Gorakhpur forest division
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh's first vulture conservation and breeding centre is set to be established at Bhari Baisi village in Farenda range of Gorakhpur forest division, an official said on Friday. According to DFO, Gorakhpur division, Avinash Kumar, the proposal of establishing the centre, which will also be the first in India to be dedicated to red-headed king vulture, was approved on Thursday by the joint secretary of the state's Environment, Forest and Climate Change department, Deepak Kohli.

"This vulture breeding and conservation centre will be the first in India which will be dedicated to king vulture and also the first vulture conservation and breeding centre in Uttar Pradesh," Kumar said. He said the centre will be established on the lines of Haryana's Pinjore vulture conservation and breeding centre.

Kumar further said the state government has already allocated Rs 82 lakh for the vulture conservation centre which will come up over 5-hectare area. "The project will take 15 years to be fully completed and it will cost around Rs 15 crore but the basic infrastructure of the centre including lab, breeding centre, quarantine centre, residential complex for doctors and staff etc. will be completed in four years and most positively we will start breeding and conservation of red-headed king vulture by next year," Kumar said.

The establishment of the centre will be under the control of Gorakhpur forest department and Bombay Natural History Society and the Wildlife Research Institute will provide technical help, the DFO said..

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cipla shares gain over 5 pc; m-cap rises by Rs 3,021 cr

Shares of drug firm Cipla on Friday gained over 5 per cent after the company said it has received the final approval from the US health regulator for Dimethyl Fumarate capsules. The stock jumped 5.10 per cent to close at Rs 770.20 on the BS...

Japan PM Suga and China's Xi agree to pursue high-level contacts in first talks

Japans new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday he had agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping in their first talks to pursue high-level contacts in a bid to promote regional and international stability.Stable relations are importa...

India should aim to be among top 25 in global innovation rankings: Dhotre

India should aim to be among the top 25 countries in Global Innovation Index, Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre said on Friday as he stressed on the need to solve the problems of the country through innovative ideas. The minister said India has ...

Cooked carrots can trigger allergic reactions

Contrary to the belief that raw carrots trigger allergic reactions, cooked carrots can also have this effect, suggests a study conducted by a research team at the University of Bayreuth. The carrots allergen, Dau c 1, assumes a structure th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020