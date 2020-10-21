Science News Roundup: Nokia to build mobile network on the moon; NASA spacecraft grabs sample of rocks from asteroid and more

Left Menu
Nokia to build mobile network on the moon Struggling to get a phone signal at home on planet Earth? Nokia has been selected by NASA to build the first cellular network on the moon, the Finnish company said on Monday, as the U.S. space agency plans for a future where humans return there and establish lunar settlements.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Struggling to get a phone signal at home on planet Earth? Perhaps you'll have better luck on the moon. Nokia has been selected by NASA to build the first cellular network on the moon, the Finnish company said on Monday, as the U.S. space agency plans for a future where humans return there and establish lunar settlements.

NASA spacecraft grabs sample of rocks from asteroid

A NASA spacecraft touched down on the rugged surface of the Bennu asteroid on Tuesday, grabbing a sample of rocks dating back to the birth of our solar system to bring home. The minivan-sized OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, built by Lockheed Martin , extended its 11-foot (3.35 m) robotic arm toward a flat patch of gravel near Bennu's north pole and plucked the sample of rocks, the space agency's first handful of pristine asteroid rocks.

Long-term problems in younger low-risk COVID-19 patients; flu shot may offer some protection

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Long-term health problems seen in low-risk COVID-19 patients

