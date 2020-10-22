Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: UK scientific advisor says coronavirus unlikely to be eradicated; COVID-19 complication rates far higher than for flu

COVID-19 complication rates far higher than for flu; open windows, partitions advised for classrooms The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus Higher complication rate with COVID-19 vs flu NASA spacecraft grabs sample of rocks from asteroid A NASA spacecraft touched down on the rugged surface of the Bennu asteroid on Tuesday, grabbing a sample of rocks dating back to the birth of our solar system to bring home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:28 IST
Science News Roundup: UK scientific advisor says coronavirus unlikely to be eradicated; COVID-19 complication rates far higher than for flu
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

UK scientific advisor says coronavirus unlikely to be eradicated

The coronavirus will be around for "evermore" as it is unlikely it will be eradicated, a British scientist on the government's advisory committee for the pandemic said on Wednesday, although a vaccine would help improve the situation. Britain, like other countries in Europe, is currently in the grip of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, with much of the country under local restrictions and more than 21,000 daily cases reported on Tuesday.

COVID-19 complication rates far higher than for flu; open windows, partitions advised for classrooms

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus Higher complication rate with COVID-19 vs flu NASA spacecraft grabs sample of rocks from asteroid

A NASA spacecraft touched down on the rugged surface of the Bennu asteroid on Tuesday, grabbing a sample of rocks dating back to the birth of our solar system to bring home. The minivan-sized OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, built by Lockheed Martin , extended its 11-foot (3.35 m) robotic arm toward a flat patch of gravel near Bennu's north pole and plucked the sample of rocks, the space agency's first handful of pristine asteroid rocks.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WhatsApp to expand partnerships with biz solution providers

WhatsApp on Thursday said it plans to expand its partnerships with business solution providers to help enterprises manage their WhatsApp messages via hosting services that Facebook plans to offer, and charge business customers for some of t...

Regular appointments of trained apprentices without open competition is against govt rules: Railways

The Indian Railways said on Thursday that regular appointments of trained apprentices without an open competition is against government rules. Recently there have been news reports that trained apprentices at railway establishments are dema...

Govt encouraged in investigating PPE corruption

Deputy President David Mabuza says the government is encouraged with the progress of law enforcement agencies in investigating and prosecuting those implicated in PPE corruption.The Deputy President said this when he responded to oral quest...

Kyrgyzstan delays election for reform, helping Japarov

Kyrgyzstans parliament voted on Thursday to delay an election to await a constitutional reform promoted by acting president Sadyr Japarov, a move that boosts his chances of staying on as full-time leader. The Central Asian nation, which bor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020