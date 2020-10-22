Science News Roundup: UK scientific advisor says coronavirus unlikely to be eradicated; COVID-19 complication rates far higher than for flu

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

UK scientific advisor says coronavirus unlikely to be eradicated

The coronavirus will be around for "evermore" as it is unlikely it will be eradicated, a British scientist on the government's advisory committee for the pandemic said on Wednesday, although a vaccine would help improve the situation. Britain, like other countries in Europe, is currently in the grip of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, with much of the country under local restrictions and more than 21,000 daily cases reported on Tuesday.

COVID-19 complication rates far higher than for flu; open windows, partitions advised for classrooms

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus Higher complication rate with COVID-19 vs flu NASA spacecraft grabs sample of rocks from asteroid

A NASA spacecraft touched down on the rugged surface of the Bennu asteroid on Tuesday, grabbing a sample of rocks dating back to the birth of our solar system to bring home. The minivan-sized OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, built by Lockheed Martin , extended its 11-foot (3.35 m) robotic arm toward a flat patch of gravel near Bennu's north pole and plucked the sample of rocks, the space agency's first handful of pristine asteroid rocks.