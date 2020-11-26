Left Menu
Cyclone Nivar impact: Heavy rains batter Pondy, trees uprooted

No major damage was reported in the union territory. The India Meteorological Department said very severe cyclonic storm Nivar weakened into a severe cyclonic storm after it crossed coast near Puducherry early today. "Very severe cyclonic Storm NIVAR: weakens into a Severe Cyclonic storm," it said in another tweet. A public holiday was declared on Thursday for government departments and banks here.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 26-11-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 10:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Heavy downpour triggered by very severe cyclonic storm Nivar lashed Puducherry and its suburbs on Thursday, uprooting trees, damaging electric poles and leaving several areas inundated. No casualties were reported so far from any part of the union territory.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who visited the rain ravaged areas in and around this town on Thursday told reporters that Puducherry recorded 23 cm rainfall. He said there was no deaths reported due to the cyclone. Most housing colonies were water-logged and residents remained indoors.

The CM said the territorial government had initiated steps to restore power supply without loss of time. Relief camps were opened at various points accommodating 2,000 people so far. Supply of food and other essentials was ensured in the camps, he added.

In a whatsapp message, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said Fire and rescue services personnel were deployed to remove fallen trees at various points. A woman and her child who were marooned in the flood in Rainbow Nagar housing area close to the boulevard were rescued by the police.

District Magistrate Purva Garg told PTI that a large number of trees were rooted out in many places. The situation is "manageable" and under control.

"We have taken all steps to ensure that the people were safe," she said. No major damage was reported in the union territory.

The India Meteorological Department said very severe cyclonic storm Nivar weakened into a severe cyclonic storm after it crossed coast near Puducherry early today.

Crossed coast near Puducherry during 2330 of 25th Nov-0230 IST of 26th Nov," the IMD said in a tweet.

A public holiday was declared on Thursday for government departments and banks here. Schools were also closed for two more days from today.

