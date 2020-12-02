Left Menu
Cyclone Burevi: PM speaks with Tamil Nadu, Kerala CMs, assures all support from Centre

I pray for the well-being and safety of those living in the areas affected." On his talks with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he said he spoke on the conditions prevailing due to cyclonic storm Burevi in the state and assured all possible support from the Centre to help Kerala.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 19:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Wednesday and discussed the situation prevailing in parts of the states due to cyclone Burevi while pledging all possible support from the Centre

The cyclone is likely to hit Tamil Nadu on December 4, the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. The IMD has issued a red alert for south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala for December 3

Tweeting about his telephonic conversation with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Modi said, "We discussed the conditions prevailing in parts of the state due to Cyclone Burevi. Centre will provide all possible support to TN. I pray for the well-being and safety of those living in the areas affected." On his talks with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he said he spoke on the conditions prevailing due to cyclonic storm Burevi in the state and assured all possible support from the Centre to help Kerala. "Praying for the safety and well-being of those staying in the affected areas," Modi said.

