Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM lauds Modi, says new Parliament building will be a landmark structure

Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone for a new Parliament building in New Delhi and said it will be a landmark structure in Independent India.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:33 IST
CM lauds Modi, says new Parliament building will be a landmark structure

Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone for a new Parliament building in New Delhi and said it will be a landmark structure in Independent India. Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the new building, which is expected to be completed by the 75th anniversary of India's independence in 2022 and is estimated to cost Rs 971 crore.

Congratulating Modi for laying the foundation stone for construction of the new Parliament building as part of the ''iconic Central Vista project'', Palaniswami said, ''I am confident that this will be a landmark structure in Independent India.'' ''On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I congratulate you for your personal touch in shaping the project. I had the pleasure of taking part in the function through video conference,'' the chief minister added. The new building, being constructed by Tata Projects Ltd, will come up in front of the existing Parliament House that was built nearly 100 years ago at a cost of Rs 83 lakh then and would eventually be turned into a museum.

It will house larger Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Halls, with capacities of 888 seats and 384 seats respectively, to accommodate an expanded Parliament after the freeze on its expansion lifts in 2026. The Lok Sabha Hall will also have additional capacity, up to 1272 seats, to host joint sessions.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-French minister sneers at Amazon executive's justification of tax bill

An ex-French minister told the head of Amazon France that he was taking the piss after the executive told a parliamentary committee that the company paid the French state 420 million euros 508 million in 2019 and had sales of 5.7 billion eu...

Thai protesters say royal insult law must go

Thai protesters called on Thursday for the abolition of the lese majeste law which bans criticism of the monarchy and has been used recently against the leaders of months of protests demanding royal reforms and the removal of the government...

U.S. FDA advisory panel meets on Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is meeting on Thursday to weigh whether to recommend that the agency authorize Pfizers coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, one of the last steps before vaccinations cou...

Centre taking this 'very seriously': Shah condemns attack on JP Nadda's convoy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday condemned the alleged attack on Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief JP Naddas convoy while it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal from Kolkata. Shah said the central government is tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020