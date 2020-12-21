Mount Abu in Rajasthan freezes at minus 2 degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature increased marginally in parts of Rajasthan on Monday even as the mercury dipped below freezing point in Mount Abu where the night temperature was recorded at minus 2 degrees Celsius. In plains, Bhilwara was recorded as the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius.

Churu, Dabok, Chittogarh, Vanasthali, Pilani, Ganganagar and Sikar recorded a night temperature of 4.7 degrees, 4.8 degrees, 5 degrees, 6 degrees, 6.1 degrees, 6.3 degrees and 6.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT department said here. The night temperatures would further increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next 24 hours in the state, it added.

