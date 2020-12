National News Schedule for Friday, December 25 - Coronavirus updates NATIONAL - Floral tributes to Vajpayee and Madan Mohan Malaviya on their birthdays by various leaders. - PM to release a book on Vajpayee in Parliament.

- Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh among other leaders to address farmers at different places in Delhi. - PM to interact with farmers over video-conferencing.

- Political briefings. - Vaccine updates. NCR - Stories related to farmer protests.

- Delhi BJP's events on birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. - Pollution updates.

NORTH - Farmers’ protest developments from Punjab, Haryana. - Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's press conference.

- Union Minister Smriti Irani's Amethi tour. EAST - Political developments in West Bengal. WEST - MP CM Chouhan to unveil former PM Vajpayee's statue on his birth anniversary in Bhopal around 2 pm.

SOUTH - Union Minister Prakash Javadekar to interact with farmers, address press conference in Tamil Nadu. - Andhra Pradesh CM to launch house sites distribution programme in East Godavari district.

