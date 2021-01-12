Bird flu: Bengal govt asks districts to be vigilant

As the number of states affectedby bird flu is growing, the West Bengal government on Mondaydirected the districts to step up vigil to check the spread ofthe disease from sick or dead birds to humans and otherdomesticated animals.

The state Health Department wrote to the chief medicalofficer of health (CMOH) of all districts, asking them to keeppeople exposed to dead or sick birds under surveillance.

''Considering the serious situation and the possibilityof spread of the disease to humans and other domesticatedanimals, birds, the ministry of environment, forest andclimate change has requested all states to take all possiblesteps for containing the spread of the disease,'' the healthdepartment's letter said.

Unusual number of deaths of common wild birds orpoultry birds must be informed to the officers of the AnimalResources Development department and Public Health (PH)officials at the block and district level without delay, itsaid.

''Significant number of cases, cluster of cases ordeaths due to the influenza like illness has also to bebrought promptly to the notice of the PH officials,'' theletter said.

At a virtual meeting with chief ministers to discussthe COVID-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out in thecountry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked allstates to remain alert also on the spread of avian influenza.

Bird flu outbreak has been confirmed in nine states -Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana,Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)