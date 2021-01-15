There'll be consequences on farm protests, Pawar warns Centre

It was required of any sensiblegovernment to understand the sentiments of farmers agitatingagainst the Centre's new laws, but it didn't happen and sothere will be consequences of the same, NCP chief Sharad Pawarsaid on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, Pawar also said it will be''strange'' if governors of states take part in a mass contactcampaign for collecting funds for Ram temple construction inUttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Pawar said he ''does not take seriously'' the issue ofrenaming cities like Aurangabad or Osmanabad, but added therewas no discord in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents ShivSena, NCP and Congress on it.

Farmers have been protesting near Delhi border seekingwithdrawal of the Centre's three new farm laws.

''The farmers are protesting in such cold. Protestershave occupied a 5 kilometre stretch. They are firm on theirdemands. It was required of any sensible government tounderstand the sentiments of the farmers. But it didn'thappen, so there will be consequences of the same,'' Pawarsaid.

On a query on the mass contact programme for seekingfunds for Ram temple construction, Pawar said it is the rightof any organisation to seek funds.

''But I have heard, I don't know how far it is true,that governors of states are also taking part in it. If thatnews is true, then it is strange,'' Pawar said, without naminganyone.

The former Union minister said a governor holds a keypost and belongs to the state and all its people.

''It would be a sign of being sensible for them(governors) to keep away from such issues on which people heldopposite views,'' he added.

On the issue of renaming Aurangabad and Osmanabadcities, Pawar said he does not look at it seriously.

''There is no discord among us. You call it Aurangabad,Dharashiv or call it by any other name. I don't look at thisissue seriously. Hence, I have not commented on this,'' headded.

The Shiv Sena has been pitching for renamingAurangabad and Osmanabad as Sambhajinagar and Dharashivrespectively.

The Congress had earlier expressed its opposition torenaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar.

