Left Menu

Reuters Science News Summary

Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Babies from famed carnivorous dinosaur group were 'born ready' to hunt Scientists for the first time have found embryonic remains from the group of ferocious meat-eating dinosaurs that includes T. rex - fossilized jaw and claw bones that show these record-size babies looked a lot like adults and were "born ready" to hunt.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 18:26 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. In Mexico, amateur find of ancient 'goddess' stirs calls for more research

The edge of a mysterious block of limestone began to peak out from the dirt after Cesar Cabrera cleared a stretch of his family farm in Mexico where he wanted to plant watermelon. Several weeks later, he and five other men carefully hoisted it out of the ground, and found themselves face to face with a life-size statue that had likely been buried for centuries. The accidental archaeologists had made the country's first big find of the year.

Drugs, vaccines less effective vs new virus variants; antibody cocktail may protect patients' contacts The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs

Babies from famed carnivorous dinosaur group were 'born ready' to hunt Scientists for the first time have found embryonic remains from the group of ferocious meat-eating dinosaurs that includes T. rex - fossilized jaw and claw bones that show these record-size babies looked a lot like adults and were "born ready" to hunt. The fossils, the researchers said on Tuesday, represented two species from the group called tyrannosaurs, the apex predators in Asia and North America during the Cretaceous Period toward the end of the dinosaur age.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower after J&J vaccine data

U.S. stock indexes were set to open lower on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson Johnson hurt sentiment and added to worries over a growing standoff between hedge funds and retail investors.Shares of Johnson Johnson fell 3.9 i...

Lingard, Rojo set to leave Man United this transfer window

Jesse Lingard and Marcos Rojo are set to leave Manchester United before the end of the January transfer window, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Friday.Lingard is moving to fellow Premier League team West Ham on loan until the end of the s...

Centre ensuring self-reliance of specific families, not every Indian: Congress MP

Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday hit out at the central government over its Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and alleged that the Centre is only focused on ensuring the self-reliance of specific families and not every Indian. Atmarnirbhar...

Most WhatsApp users reconsidering its usage; Telegram leading as an alternative: Study

Most users of WhatsApp are reconsidering usage of the instant mobile messaging app and are looking for its alternative following policy changes proposed by the Facebook group firm, according to a study.The study, conducted by CyberMedia Res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021