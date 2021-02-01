Left Menu

Pragmatic, people-friendly budget, says Assam CM

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 21:07 IST
Pragmatic, people-friendly budget, says Assam CM
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter; @sarbanandsonowal

Welcoming the Union Budget 2021-22, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Mondaydescribed it as ''pragmatic, people-friendly and development-oriented''.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the UnionFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for making ''huge''allocations for improvement of road infrastructure and welfareof tea garden workers of the state.

The chief minister said that the Budget proposalswould reinvigorate human capital, besides giving a majorthrust on health and well-being of people, physical andfinancial capital, infrastructure as well as inclusivedevelopment in the country.

''Since 2016, there has been a remarkable growth in theinfrastructure of connectivity in Assam due to theunprecedented synergy between the central and stategovernments,'' Sonowal said.

He thanked the Union government for allocating Rs34,000 crore for construction of national highways in Assam,spanning more than 1,300 km, in the next three years.

The CM said that work for national highway to the tuneof Rs 19,000 crore, currently in progress in Assam, arealready giving a major boost to road connectivity.

Sonowal also appreciated the budgetary provision of Rs1,000 crore for the welfare of tea garden workers, especiallythe women and their children, in Assam and West Bengal.

He said the decision will have long-term impact onhealthcare and overall development of the community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Indian ARC may only give banks respite from toxic debt flood

Indias plan to set up a bad bank may boost valuations and ease short-term stress for state-owned lenders, but bankers and sector insiders are concerned it will not solve deeper problems. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed crea...

HC awards compensation, directs job for woman attacked by temple elephant 20 years ago

The Madras High Court bench here hasawarded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for a womanwhose food pipe and windpipe were damaged in an elephantattack at Samayapuram Mariamman temple in 1999 when she wasthree years old.Justice Krishna...

Gulf NRI businessmen hail Union Budget

Gulf-based Indian businessmen have hailed the Union Budget tabled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying it will boost Indias economy.Yusuffali MA, prominent NRI businessman and Chairman of Lulu Group, said this magical budget is su...

Indian Coast Guard, fourth largest in the world, celebrates 45th Raising Day

The Indian Coast Guard celebrated 45th Raising Day on Monday. Since its inception, ICG has grown into a formidable force with 156 ships and 62 aircraft in its inventory and it is likely to achieve targeted force levels of 200 surface platfo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021