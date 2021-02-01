Pragmatic, people-friendly budget, says Assam CM

Welcoming the Union Budget 2021-22, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Mondaydescribed it as ''pragmatic, people-friendly and development-oriented''.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the UnionFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for making ''huge''allocations for improvement of road infrastructure and welfareof tea garden workers of the state.

The chief minister said that the Budget proposalswould reinvigorate human capital, besides giving a majorthrust on health and well-being of people, physical andfinancial capital, infrastructure as well as inclusivedevelopment in the country.

''Since 2016, there has been a remarkable growth in theinfrastructure of connectivity in Assam due to theunprecedented synergy between the central and stategovernments,'' Sonowal said.

He thanked the Union government for allocating Rs34,000 crore for construction of national highways in Assam,spanning more than 1,300 km, in the next three years.

The CM said that work for national highway to the tuneof Rs 19,000 crore, currently in progress in Assam, arealready giving a major boost to road connectivity.

Sonowal also appreciated the budgetary provision of Rs1,000 crore for the welfare of tea garden workers, especiallythe women and their children, in Assam and West Bengal.

He said the decision will have long-term impact onhealthcare and overall development of the community.

