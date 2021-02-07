Left Menu

2nd major snowstorm in a week blankets Northeast

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sundays snowfall, which started at around 9 a.m. in the city, would not close COVID-19 vaccination sites. The massive snowstorm that hit the region on Feb. 1 forced the postponement of hundreds of vaccination appointments in New York and elsewhere.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 07-02-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 21:18 IST
The Northeastern United States braced for a major snowstorm on Sunday, less than a week after a storm dumped as much as 2 feet on the region.

The National Weather Service predicted around up to 8 inches of snow New York City and 2 to 4 inches in Washington, D.C.

Forecasters predicted several inches of snow would fall along the New England coast, saying the precise amount would depend on how quickly the storm moved through the region. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday's snowfall, which started at around 9 a.m. in the city, would not close COVID-19 vaccination sites. The massive snowstorm that hit the region on Feb. 1 forced the postponement of hundreds of vaccination appointments in New York and elsewhere.

