Snowstorm freezes Germany's virus-defying construction sector

A snowstorm has forced many construction sites in Germany to shut, an industry group said on Monday, crippling a sector that has been providing vital impetus during the coronavirus pandemic to an economy that shrank 5% last year.

As in most of Europe, temperatures in Germany plunged to their lowest so far this winter as a weather system forecasters have widely dubbed the "Beast from the East" sent temperatures well below zero. "Many construction sites have closed down," said Heinrich Weitz of the German Construction Industry Association (HDB). "Pouring concrete or laying asphalt in these temperatures is impossible."

Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees in Berlin and minus 3 in Frankfurt on Monday, according to The Weather Channel, and were projected to stay around there for most of the week. The German economy eked out 0.1% growth in the fourth quarter thanks to exports and a construction sector kept humming by infrastructure investments and demand for new housing.

Consumption, by contrast, has been hit by a lockdown introduced in November and hardened in mid-December to contain a second wave of COVID-19 infections. "Freak weather will bring the construction sector to an almost standstill at least in February," said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING. "If you add lockdowns, the Chinese New Year and the winter weather, the German economy will not be able to again avoid a contraction."

Mild winters typically buoy the construction sector, which is Germany's biggest employer and accounts for about 10% of national output. This year is different. About half of construction firms said in a January survey by the Munich-based Ifo economic institute they had suffered setbacks linked to the cold weather, up from 27% a year earlier.

"This figure will most likely rise in February given the cold snap," said Weitz of the HDB construction association. "But production should catch up in spring and summer." The HDB expects the sector to stagnate this year after turnover expanded by almost 3% in 2020. (Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)