Left Menu

ILO achieves carbon neutrality to help UN system become climate neutral by 2020

The ILO started working on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in 2016, by introducing an Environmental Sustainability Policy and an Environmental Management System.

ILO | Geneva | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:49 IST
ILO achieves carbon neutrality to help UN system become climate neutral by 2020
Both institutions will finance activities aimed at promoting cleaner oceans Image Credit: ANI

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has achieved carbon neutrality, in line with the target set across the United Nations system to become climate neutral by 2020.

The ILO started working on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in 2016, by introducing an Environmental Sustainability Policy and an Environmental Management System. The goal was to improve the operations of the Organization, making them more environmentally friendly.

In the past four years, several measures to reduce environmental impact have been implemented at the ILO headquarters in Geneva, where 80 per cent of the waste volume of the building is now recycled or composted. A "Papersmart Policy", covering the production and distribution of paper documents, has also been introduced.

The remaining carbon emissions are offset through the purchase of Certified Emission Reductions credits (CERs). These contribute to the Adaptation Fund established under the Kyoto Protocol to monetize and finance concrete adaptation projects and programmes in developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change.

The ILO's efforts are part of a broader strategy within the UN system called Greening the Blue. This initiative began on 5 June 2007, when then UN Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon called on all UN agencies, funds and programmes to 'go green'. The goal was to become climate neutral by 2020 through a combination of emission reductions and offsetting.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been very disruptive but it also has had a positive effect, it has helped us become more aware of environmental issues. We now know that many of our services to constituents can be delivered in a low-carbon manner," said Moustapha Kamal Gueye, head of the ILO's Green Jobs unit. "At the ILO, we are happy to have achieved carbon neutrality and we will continue our efforts to build a greener and more sustainable world and workplace."

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NTPC to install early warning system in its projects in hill states

NTPC will install early warning systems in its projects located in hill states prone to natural disasters, Union Power Minister R K Singh said on his return from an on the spot assessment of the state-run power producers damaged hydel proje...

Austrian hairdressers reopen but COVID-19 rules ruffle some

Austrian hairdressers reopened for the first time in more than six weeks on Monday as a national lockdown loosened, but new rules including a coronavirus test requirement for customers ruffled some. Despite stubbornly high infection numbers...

INTERVIEW-EU economy to rally in Q2 as vaccine roll-out accelerates-EU executive

Europes economy is likely to rally in the second quarter as an acceleration in COVID-19 vaccine roll-out allows governments to gradually lift lockdown restrictions, the European Commissions vice president for the economy Valdis Dombrovskis ...

Constable rescues elderly couple after building blaze

Prompt action of a constable saved the lives of a lives of a senior-citizen couple who got trapped on the terrace of a building in south Delhi that caught fire, police said on Monday.The fire had broke out on the first floor of the building...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021