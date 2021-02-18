Maha: Man dies in lightning strike in Buldhana district

Maha: Man dies in lightning strike in Buldhana districtPTI | Buldhana | Updated: 18-02-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 14:06 IST
A 60-year-old man died in a lightning strike at a village in Maharashtra's Buldhanadistrict on Thursday, an official said.
The incident took place in the morning hours when lightning struck Babarao Rindhe, who was working on a field atTandulwadi village in the district, Buldhana tehsildar RupeshKhandare said.
Villages including Chikli, Motala and Khamgaon inBuldhana witnessed rains with thunderstorms and lightning from11 am on Thursday, it was stated.

