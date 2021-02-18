Maha: Man dies in lightning strike in Buldhana district

A 60-year-old man died in a lightning strike at a village in Maharashtra's Buldhanadistrict on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place in the morning hours when lightning struck Babarao Rindhe, who was working on a field atTandulwadi village in the district, Buldhana tehsildar RupeshKhandare said.

Villages including Chikli, Motala and Khamgaon inBuldhana witnessed rains with thunderstorms and lightning from11 am on Thursday, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)