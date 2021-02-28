RIICO to develop FinTech park in Jaipur

The Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) will develop a FinTech park, which was announced by chief minister Ashok Gehlot in the state budget last week to attract IT and financial firms, in the capital city over 4.08 lakh sqm area, a state official said.

"The FinTech park will be an integrated development of IT and Finance that will offer large workspaces for both sectors," Industries Secretary Ashutosh Pednekar said.

The park, which is aimed at attracting an investment of Rs 3,000 crore, will be developed at a land allocated by the government near B2 bypass and Tonk road, which is in close vicinity of the airport.

He informed that the project cost is Rs 106 crore that includes developing basic infrastructure like road and parking, street lights, water, electricity, parks, community facilities, public utility area etc.

Nearly 55 per cent of the land area under the project is dedicated to commercial plots and flatted factories and the rest of the area is for common facilities like a food-court and park.

''Many Chartered Accountants and IT Professionals belonging to the state are working nation-wide, have set their base in other cities like Noida, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata etc. and Rajasthan is willing to provide them a base in their home-state with an affordable cost therefore the park has been proposed," he said. The officer said that Jaipur has the advantage of having the best location in the city with close proximity to the cities like Ahmedabad and Delhi.

