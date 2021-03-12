Left Menu

India looks forward to greater participation from Japan in PLI scheme: DPIIT secy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 12:21 IST
India looks forward to greater participation from Japan in PLI scheme: DPIIT secy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With the government announcing a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for 13 key sectors including telecom and automobiles, India is looking forward to greater participation from Japan in the program, a top government official said on Friday.

Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Guruprasad Mohapatra said the government has undertaken several policy reforms, including the PLI scheme, to boost manufacturing and exports.

The key sectors covered under the scheme include telecommunication, food processing, medical devices, automobile and their components, textiles, and solar PV modules.

Japan's expertise is known the world over in these sectors and ''we look forward to a lot of interest from Japan to participate in the PLI scheme of India'', Mohapatra said at Ficci's 44th joint meeting of the India-Japan Business Cooperation Committee.

He also said that both countries are working for enhancing India's industrial competitiveness.

''India and Japan are collaborating in the form of India-Japan industrial competitiveness partnership. As a part of this partnership, it is proposed that governments of India and Japan will jointly work towards enhancing India's industrial competitiveness, and the discussions have started, joint working groups have been formed and we are making very steady progress,'' he added. Mohapatra said Japan has announced an incentive package to help Japanese companies in this new era, and it provides India a unique opportunity to attract fresh Japanese investments into India.

Speaking at the webinar, Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki said it is important for India to have a more stable business environment to further strengthen bilateral economic ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punam Raut hits successive fifty as India post 248/5 in 3rd women's ODI against SA

Punam Raut hit a second consecutive half-century as India produced a solid batting effort to post a challenging 248 for five against South Africa in the third womens ODI here on Friday.Raut, who made 62 in a winning cause in the last match,...

India child rights body asks Netflix to stop streaming 'Bombay Begums'

An Indian government agency for protecting child rights has asked Netflix Inc to immediately stop streaming its new drama series Bombay Begums after it reviewed complaints around scenes showing children consuming drugs. In a letter to Netfl...

RCC DIVA Foundation celebrates International Women's Day 2021 honouring the defense spouses

Chennai Tamil Nadu, March 12 ANINewsVoir Rajasthan Cosmo Club DIVA Foundation hosted The Great Indian Women fest today at Radisson Blue Temple Bay to commemorate and celebrate the strength and perseverance of the Sanginis Wives of Airforce...

Ant Group publishes financial self-discipline rules amid tougher Chinese scrutiny

Chinas Ant Group flagged a set of financial self-discipline rules on Friday amid intense scrutiny on its activities by authorities and the countrys overall tightening of financial technology regulations.The rules, the first of their kind re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021