Left Menu

Mayo to Med: Israel returns sea turtles after tar cleanup

Wildlife casualties included 29 green or loggerhead turtles that washed up dead. But three of each endangered breed were rescued by the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, whose rangers used cotton buds and wipes to painstakingly dislodge tar from the plate-sized animals' eyes, noses and mouths.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-04-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 23:00 IST
Mayo to Med: Israel returns sea turtles after tar cleanup
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A handful of endangered sea turtles have been returned to Israel's Mediterranean waters after surviving an oil spill that required they undergo weeks of cleaning, including gastric purges with mayonnaise. The mid-February disaster, blamed by Israeli authorities on crude released from a passing ship, blighted coasts as far north as Lebanon and Gaza to the south. Wildlife casualties included 29 green or loggerhead turtles that washed up dead.

But three of each endangered breed were rescued by the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, whose rangers used cotton buds and wipes to painstakingly dislodge tar from the plate-sized animals' eyes, noses and mouths. Tube-fed mayonnaise also served to expel oil that had been swallowed or inhaled by the snappers, the Authority said.

The turtles - whose sex was not yet clear, given their young age - were lowered off a boat into the Mediterranean 3 miles (5 km) from shore, a distance the rangers hoped would spare them danger from predators, fishermen or marine traffic. "They are very special animals in a position of extinction so every turtle that goes back to the sea and will survive and bring back more turtles to us," Authority head Shaul Goldstein said, after watching his former wards wade into the depths.

"Maybe this will prevent the extinction and will let our children and grandchildren see sea turtles in the future."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Countries worldwide hit new records for virus cases, deaths

Nations around the world set new records Thursday for COVID-19 deaths and new coronavirus infections, and the disease surged even in some countries that have kept the virus in check.In the United States, Michigan has averaged more than 7,00...

West Virginia's Manchin, flexing political muscle, leaves U.S. Democrats in lurch

Congressional Democrats trying to advance President Joe Bidens 2.3 trillion infrastructure plan were left wondering on Thursday whether one of their own, Senator Joe Manchin, might revolt if the party tries to act without Republican buy-in....

Petrobras natural gas hikes seen enduring even as shares dip

Petroleo Brasileiro SA is unlikely to be able to back away from a 39 hike in natural gas prices slammed by Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro, sources close to the company said, pointing to the durability of existing contracts with distributo...

Russian force on Ukraine border larger than any time since 2014, U.S. says

Russia has more troops on Ukraines eastern border than at any time since 2014, when it annexed Crimea and backed separatist territory seizures, and the United States is concerned by growing Russian aggressions, the White House said on Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021