Left Menu

Nepal battles worst forest fires in years as air quality drops

Nepal is battling its worst forest fires in years, officials said on Friday, with smoke wafting across its mountains and souring the air as it settles into the bowl that holds capital city Kathmandu. Five people have died so far trying to put out the fires that have been raging since January, said Sundar Sharma, a senior official of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

Reuters | Kath Mandu | Updated: 09-04-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 13:34 IST
Nepal battles worst forest fires in years as air quality drops
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nepal is battling its worst forest fires in years, officials said on Friday, with smoke wafting across its mountains and souring the air as it settles into the bowl that holds capital city Kathmandu.

Five people have died so far trying to put out the fires that have been raging since January, said Sundar Sharma, a senior official of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority. Wildfires were burning in at least 60 places across 22 of Nepal's 77 administrative districts, he said, adding to the growing levels of pollution across the country that lies nestled between India and the Tibet region of China.

Details on losses from the fires are still being collected, Sharma said. This has been the worst fire season by number since 2012 when the government started keeping records. "Forest fires are the main reason for the rising air pollution in Kathmandu and many other places," Sharma told Reuters.

"Wildfires could hit the peak later this month if the ongoing dry spell continued," he said. Nepal ordered schools to close for four days at the end of March after air pollution climbed to hazardous levels, forcing millions of students to stay home.

Forest fires often erupt in Nepal during the January-May dry season, when villagers burn dry leaves in the woodlands to prompt fresh grass growth for their cattle. Sharma said the number of fires this year was 15 times more than those occurring in 2020. He didn't immediately have a reason for the increase.

In Makwanpur, 50 km (32 miles) south of Kathmandu, 46-year-old Tara Pakhrin watched the fires on a hill next to her home. "The smoke blinded me and I could not see who started the fire," she said.

The air quality index (AQI) in Kathmandu was at an unhealthy level of 174 on Friday, according to data published on iqair.com, a site that monitors air quality. An AQI level below 50 is considered good. "The pollution levels have come down in many places but this is not adequate enough for healthy breathing," said Indu Bikram Joshi, a spokesman for the Department of Environment.

Just over the border in India's Uttarakhand state, forest fires have been burning since October, killing four people, the state government said. In April alone, there have been 657 incidents of forest fires in Uttarakhand, a bulk of them in the state's Garhwal region near Nepal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway prime minister fined by police over virus rules violation

Norwegian police said on Friday they have fined Prime Minister Erna Solberg for breaking COVID-19 social distancing rules when organizing a family gathering to celebrate her birthday.The fine is for 20,000 Norwegian crowns 2,352 police chie...

U.S. adds Chinese supercomputing entities to economic blacklist

The U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday it was adding seven Chinese supercomputing entities to a U.S. economic blacklist for assisting Chinese military efforts. The Commerce Department said the seven were involved with building supercomp...

Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Friday gained Rs 25 to Rs 6,060 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for April delivery traded hig...

Karnataka CM urges KSRTC, BMTC employees to end strike

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday appealed to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation KSRTC and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation BMTC employees to end the strike and get back to work. I request KSRTC and BMTC employ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021