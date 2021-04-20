Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp to conserve Aravali Biodiversity Park in Gurugram

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 11:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@AravaliBiodiversityPark)

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it will work towards ecological restoration and conservation of the Aravali Biodiversity Park at Gurugram, in Haryana for the next 10 years.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to this effect.

Under the framework, the company will promote sustainable management of biodiversity, along with protecting the ecosystem of wildlife and the forest reserves, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Commenting on the initiative, Hero MotoCorp Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal said, ''Haryana is the home of Hero MotoCorp, and we consider this our utmost responsibility and duty to preserve the natural ecosystem and the habitat within the state.'' He further said the company is looking forward to continuing working closely with the local administration and communities in making Gurugram and the state of Haryana a role model in creating a green and sustainable natural habitat.

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said, ''this is an excellent example of a partnership model which will not only serve the environmental functions but will also provide green lungs to the city.'' The Aravali Biodiversity Park, spread over 380 acres contains ecologically restored and semi-arid land vegetation with around 300 native plant species comprising a rich variety of trees, shrubs, herbs, climbers and grasses. Over 183 species of birds can be spotted at the park, the company said.

