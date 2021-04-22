Left Menu

Ocean benefits increasingly undermined by human activity, UN assessment reveals

Greater understanding of the ocean is essential if the world is to recover better from the COVID-19 pandemic and achieve agreed targets on sustainable development and climate action, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday in launching a major study on what he called “the life support system of our planet.”

UN News | Updated: 22-04-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 08:59 IST
Ocean benefits increasingly undermined by human activity, UN assessment reveals

The second World Ocean Assessment (WOA II) is the work of hundreds of scientists from across the globe and follows an initial report published in 2015.

It warns that many benefits the ocean provides are increasingly being undermined by human actions, the UN chief said, describing the findings as alarming.

Destruction and pollution

“Pressures from many human activities continue to degrade the ocean and destroy essential habitats – such as mangrove forests and coral reefs – hindering their capacity to help address climate change impacts”, Mr. Guterres said in a video message.

“These pressures also come from human activities on land and coastal areas, which bring dangerous pollutants into the ocean, including plastic waste. Meanwhile, overfishing is estimated to have led to an annual loss of $88.9 billion in net benefits”.

UN Environment ProgrammeA beach clean-up in Mumbai, India, illustrates how plastic debris in the ocean leads to the deaths of millions of seabirds every year (file photo).

The Secretary-General added that carbon released into the atmosphere is driving ocean warming and acidification, which have destroyed biodiversity. At the same time, sea level rise is threatening the world’s coastlines.

Rise in ‘dead zones’

Mr. Guterres reported that the number of ‘dead zones’ in the ocean has nearly doubled, increasing from more than 400 globally in 2008 to about 700 in 2019. Around 90 per cent of mangrove, seagrass and marsh plant species, as well as more than 30 per cent of seabird species, are also facing the threat of extinction.

“The experts attribute this to our general failure to achieve integrated sustainable management of coasts and the ocean”, he said. “I urge all stakeholders to heed this and other warnings. Better understanding of the ocean is essential”.

With the pandemic showing how human health and the health of the planet are linked, Mr. Guterres called for transforming our relationship with nature in efforts to recover better, achieve sustainable development and keep global temperature rise to the 1.5-degree Celsius target of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

‘Green’ and ‘blue’ recovery

“As the Assessment makes clear, ocean sustainability depends on us all working together – including through joint research, capacity development and the sharing of data, information and technology. We also need to better integrate scientific knowledge and policy-making”, he said.

This year marked the start of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, which the Secretary-General said provides a framework for collective action to achieve this goal.

“The findings of this Assessment underscore the urgency of ambitious outcomes in this year’s UN biodiversity, climate and other high-level summits and events”, he added.

“Together, we can foster not only a green – but also a blue – recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and help ensure a long term resilient and sustainable relationship with the ocean”.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

IAF Chief Bhadauria visits Rafale Conversion Training Center, Bordeaux- Merignac

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff on Thursday who is on a five-day visit to France on an invitation from Gen Philippe Lavigne, Chief of Staff visited Rafale Conversion Training Center CTC, Bordeaux- Merignac and intera...

IAF Chief Bhadauria visits Rafale Conversion Training Center, Bordeaux- Merignac

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff on Thursday who is on a five-day visit to France on an invitation from Gen Philippe Lavigne, Chief of Staff visited Rafale Conversion Training Center CTC, Bordeaux- Merignac and intera...

IPL 2021: Faf's innovation with the bat makes my job easier, says Ruturaj

Chennai Super Kings CSK opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has said that Faf du Plessis innovative skill with the bat in hand makes his job easier whenever the duo goes out to bat for the franchise. At one stage, KKR was left reeling at 315 bu...

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao undergoes CT Scan, other tests

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao underwent a CT Scan and other general medical tests here at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda on Wednesday. The Chief Minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 19 and since then he has quar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021