Rourkela Steel Plant supplies steel for Makru bridge of Manipur

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-07-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 11:04 IST
  Country:
  India

The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has supplied steel for the Makru bridge of Manipur, which was inaugurated by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Makru bridge is constructed across river Makru in Tamenglong district of Manipur.

The RSP has supplied 986 tonne of high tensile E410 grade New Plate Mill plates for the construction of the bridge that is one of the key bridges of Imphal-Jiribam highway (NH 37) which will improve connectivity between Assam and Manipur, an official statement said.

The bridge was inaugurated by Gadkari on Monday.

It said that the plates rolled out in the state-of- the-art New Plate Mill of RSP has been used in several other mega bridge projects like the Chenab bridge and Mahatma Gandhi Setu and others.

RSP, a unit of SAIL, has reinforced its place as a committed contributor in nation building endeavours under Atmanirbhar Bharat, the statement said, adding that it has supplied steel to many important structures of national importance.

