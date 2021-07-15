Left Menu

TABLE-Breakdown of China's June retail sales

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-07-2021 07:51 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 07:51 IST
Following is a breakdown of China's retail sales for June, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

(Percent change from a year earlier):

Jun May Apr Mar Jan-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun Overall 12.1 12.4 17.7 34.2 33.8 4.6 5.0 4.3 3.3 0.5 -1.1 -1.8 Garments 12.8 12.3 31.2 69.1 47.6 3.8 4.6 12.2 8.3 4.2 -2.5 -0.1 Cosmetics 13.5 14.6 17.8 42.5 40.7 9.0 32.3 18.3 13.7 19.0 9.2 20.5 Jewellery 26.0 31.5 48.3 83.2 98.7 11.6 24.8 16.7 13.1 15.3 7.5 -6.8 Personal care 14.0 13.0 17.2 30.7 34.6 8.0 8.1 11.7 10.7 11.4 6.9 16.9 Home appliances 8.9 3.1 6.1 38.9 43.2 11.2 5.1 2.7 -0.5 4.3 -2.2 9.8 Office supplies 25.9 13.1 6.7 22.2 38.3 9.6 11.2 11.7 12.2 9.4 0.5 8.1 Furniture 13.4 12.6 21.7 42.8 58.7 0.4 -2.2 1.3 -0.6 -4.2 -3.9 -1.4 Telecoms 15.9 8.8 14.2 23.5 53.1 21.0 43.6 8.1 -4.6 25.1 11.3 18.8 Oil, oil products 21.9 20.3 18.3 26.4 21.9 -3.8 -11.0 -11.0 -11.8 -14.5 -13.9 -13.0 Automobiles 4.5 6.3 16.1 48.7 77.6 6.4 11.8 12.0 11.2 11.8 12.3 -8.2 Building materials 19.1 20.3 30.8 43.9 52.8 12.9 7.1 4.2 0.5 -2.9 -2.5 2.2 (China economics team)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

