Left Menu

Europe floods: Death toll over 100 as rescues continue

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 16-07-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 16:00 IST
Europe floods: Death toll over 100 as rescues continue
Flood in Germany (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Officials in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia say the death toll in floods there has increased to 43, pushing the total number of fatalities in Germany and Belgium above 100.

Rescuers are scrambling to find survivors and rescue people trapped in houses at risk of collapse.

Hundreds of people are still missing and thousands are homeless after days of heavy storms that caused flash floods across western Germany and Belgium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021