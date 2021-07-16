Europe floods: Death toll over 100 as rescues continue

Officials in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia say the death toll in floods there has increased to 43, pushing the total number of fatalities in Germany and Belgium above 100.

Rescuers are scrambling to find survivors and rescue people trapped in houses at risk of collapse.

Hundreds of people are still missing and thousands are homeless after days of heavy storms that caused flash floods across western Germany and Belgium.

