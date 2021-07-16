Europe floods: Death toll over 100 as rescues continue
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 16-07-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 16:00 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Officials in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia say the death toll in floods there has increased to 43, pushing the total number of fatalities in Germany and Belgium above 100.
Rescuers are scrambling to find survivors and rescue people trapped in houses at risk of collapse.
Advertisement
Hundreds of people are still missing and thousands are homeless after days of heavy storms that caused flash floods across western Germany and Belgium.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Germany
- North Rhine
- Belgium
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Indonesia president confirms emergency measures to apply July 3-20; Germany catches up with U.S. in vaccination drive and more
German minister slams UEFA's decision on fuller stadiums
German minister slams UEFA's decision on fuller stadiums
German minister chides 'irresponsible' UEFA over Euro 2020 crowds
German police seize weapons in raids on 'Bandidos' biker gang