Covid severity score for use by frontline health workers: Jitendra Singh

The Department of Science and Technology (DST), supported the project by the Foundation For Innovations In Health, Kolkata has developed an algorithm that measures Covid Severity Score (CSS) which is suitable for use by frontline health workers and other health personnel, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

The software generates a CSS based on personal information, symptoms, vital parameters, and laboratory test reports. The software dynamically monitors the clinical status of the patient so that informed and timely decisions can be taken regarding the clinical management plan of COVID affected patients like the requirement of ICU admission, ventilator support, discharge.

''Science for Equity Empowerment & Development (SEED) Division of Department of Science and Technology (DST), under a project supported for sustainable public health and primary care by the Foundation For Innovations In Health, Kolkata has developed an algorithm that measures Covid Severity Score (CSS),'' Singh said in a written response to a question in Lok Sabha. The software application is suitable for use by frontline health workers and other health personnel. The algorithm has been expanded, to measure different parameters of a COVID-19 positive patient (symptoms, vital parameters, test reports, and comorbidities) and it scores each patient against a pre-set dynamic algorithm and allocates a Covid Severity Score (CSS), he said. In this initiative, the organization has collaborated with IIT, Guwahati, University of Edinburgh, and World Health Organisation (WHO) (South East Asia Regional Office). ''This technology has been made available at primary care e-Health clinics in resource-poor settings through the project supported by the SEED division,'' he said. Certified frontline health workers received additional training from the healthcare sector skill council as Covid Warrior. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the training center at IIT Guwahati for the training of 'Customised Crash Course Programme for COVID Warriors, Singh said.

