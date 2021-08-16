Left Menu

Scientists find effective defence strategy by a resistant tomato cultivar against tomato leaf curl New Delhi virus

Scientists of the National Institute of Plant Genomics Research NIPGR have studied an effective defence strategy used by a resistant tomato cultivar against Tomato leaf curl New Delhi virus ToLCNDV that leads to severe losses in tomato yield worldwide, the Department of Biotechnology DBT said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 19:29 IST
Scientists find effective defence strategy by a resistant tomato cultivar against tomato leaf curl New Delhi virus
  • Country:
  • India

Scientists of the National Institute of Plant Genomics Research (NIPGR) have studied an effective defence strategy used by a resistant tomato cultivar against Tomato leaf curl New Delhi virus (ToLCNDV) that leads to severe losses in tomato yield worldwide, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) said on Monday. Lack of information on resistance (R) genes against ToLCNDV has considerably retarded the pace of crop improvement against this rapidly spreading pathogen. Several attempts have been made to identify antiviral genes against ToLCNDV and related viruses.

''It employs Sw5a (R gene) that recognises AC4 protein (viral effector) of ToLCNDV to restrict virus spread. At the transcriptional level, the sly-miR159-SlMyb33 module has been identified as governing gene expression of Sw5a,” the DBT said.

The NIPGR is an autonomous body under the Department of Biotechnology. The investigators have provided a mechanistic insight into slymiR159-SlMyb33–controlled Sw5a-mediated defence response in tomato against ToLCNDV, it said.

''These findings could be translated into development of resistance in susceptible cultivars of tomato through modern breeding or molecular approaches,'' it said. This work was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021