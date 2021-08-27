Left Menu

Amit Banerjee takes over as CMD of BEML

Amit Banerjee took over as Chairman and Managing Director of BEML Ltd, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, on Friday.Banerjee is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from IIT BHU, Varanasi. Prior to assuming the charge as CMD, Banerjee was Director Rail Metro BEML. After formally taking charge, Banerjee said, Its a great honour to lead BEML at this juncture.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Amit Banerjee took over as Chairman and Managing Director of BEML Ltd, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, on Friday.

Banerjee is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from IIT (BHU), Varanasi. He joined as Assistant Engineer and has a vast experience of over 37 years in R&D and manufacturing functions, Bengaluru-headquartered BEML said in a statement.

''He has worked for indigenous development of Metro Cars for Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Bangalore & Mumbai, Stainless-Steel EMU & Intermediate Metro Cars, Catenary Maintenance Vehicle and PMS Bridge for Indian Army among others'', the statement said. Prior to assuming the charge as CMD, Banerjee was Director (Rail & Metro) BEML. After formally taking charge, Banerjee said, "It's a great honour to lead BEML at this juncture. With BEML Team we will achieve our goal towards self-reliance and take BEML to greater heights''.

