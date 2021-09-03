Odd News Roundup: Twin elephants born in Sri Lanka in rare occurrence

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Twin elephants born in Sri Lanka in rare occurrence

An elephant in Sri Lanka gave birth to twins on Tuesday for the first time in nearly 80 years, wildlife authorities said. The twins, both males, were born to 25-year-old Surangi at Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage in the central hills of the country, an orphanage spokesperson said. Their father, 17-year-old Pandu, is also an orphanage resident.

