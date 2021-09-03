Odd News Roundup: Twin elephants born in Sri Lanka in rare occurrence
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Twin elephants born in Sri Lanka in rare occurrence An elephant in Sri Lanka gave birth to twins on Tuesday for the first time in nearly 80 years, wildlife authorities said. The twins, both males, were born to 25-year-old Surangi at Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage in the central hills of the country, an orphanage spokesperson said.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Twin elephants born in Sri Lanka in rare occurrence
An elephant in Sri Lanka gave birth to twins on Tuesday for the first time in nearly 80 years, wildlife authorities said. The twins, both males, were born to 25-year-old Surangi at Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage in the central hills of the country, an orphanage spokesperson said. Their father, 17-year-old Pandu, is also an orphanage resident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement